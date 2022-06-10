One-on-one with NBC IndyCar lead play-by-play announcer Leigh Diffey ahead of Road America race

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Leigh Diffey calls all the action for IndyCar right here on TMJ4 and NBC. And every year he circles the date for Road America.

"It's just the atmosphere that you experience here," NBC Indy Car Lead Play by Play Announcer Leigh Diffey says. "Each and every year I come here, I jump on a golf cart and I go for a drive all around the facility. I did that earlier today and just to see people out camping with their families, their friends, teaching kids how to drive a golf cart or I saw a kid on a scooter with his mom."

NBC ratings are up, Formula 1 ratings are up, and NASCAR is starting to tick up as well. TMJ4's Lance Allan asked Diffey: Do you believe high tide raises all ships? Do you think racing is on an up tick now?

"I do," Diffey says. "I think racings in a really good, healthy spot. And for whatever reason, wherever you want to point the finger. If it was drive to survive for Formula 1 during 2020 when everybody was at home because of the global pandemic? I don't know. But listen, if there's more eyeballs on our sport, no matter what the category, that's a good thing."

Lance Allan asked: Is there somebody that could breakthrough or somebody you're looking for this weekend?

"Let's go back to the ingredient, the special ingredient about this place that really fires the drivers up and why they want to win here at Road America is because they regard it as a real driver's circuit," Diffey says.

The green flag drops at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning with Diffey on the call.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip