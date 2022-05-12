One-on-one with Brewers legend Bob Uecker

MILWAUKEE — Our Lance Allan sat down with Mr. Baseball himself, Bob Uecker, and got to ask him a few fun questions about his life and his career.

Uecker has a long history with Milwaukee. He has been a play-by-play announcer for the Brewers for 52 years and before that, signed his first professional contract with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956.

He spoke about his career, his favorite moments, and even told a few stories. Here are some highlights:

Favorite TV Show he's ever been on:

"Oh, I gotta say Mr. Belvedere. Belvedere ran for six years, that was a pretty good run when you consider TV shows," Uecker said.

However, he also gave The Tonight Show a shoutout, saying, "you know what, the tonight show was really good though."

Favorite play he's ever called:

Uecker shared several examples of his favorite calls.

"There's been so many good ones. Braun's home runs to sending them to the playoffs, Robin Yount's 3,000th hit," Uecker said, to name a few.

Do you still get TV and movie offers?

"Oh yeah, yeah. I had a chance to do a show in California. I just, it's too much," Uecker said. "It's time to kick back and do what I am doing here [at American Family Field]... I want to be around here. I don't want to take time off."

Are you amazed at the celebrations? That you still do that?

"I don't know. It depends on how many amphetamines I take. No, I'm kidding. KIDDING, kidding," Uecker said.

When talking about his iconic dance, which he calls the outboard motor, Uecker said, "It's spur of the moment stuff. I don' know why I do that or what makes me do it. You know these guys {the players], they start dumping cold beer on ya, you start moving."

What's your favorite Wisconsin non-Brewer team?

"I'm a Green Bay man," Uecker said. He went on to tell a story about how he and some teammates used to be able to go onto the field at County Stadium when the Packers would play there years ago.

