One of Milwaukee's last comedy clubs, Jokerz, closing its doors

After years in business Jokerz, one of Milwaukee's few comedy clubs is closing.

Jokerz Comedy Club changed their hours on Facebook to "permanently closed" on Monday, leaving Milwaukee's Comedy Cafe on Old World 3rd St. as the sole comedy club still existing in Milwaukee.

"Thank You Milwaukee (& beyond!) for 10+ amazing years of laughs and great times!" another Facebook post says.

Comedians famous for performing at Jokerz include Carlos Mencia, Pauly Shore, Eddie Griffin, Andrew Dice Clay.

Located in the basement of Silk at 11400 W. Silver Spring Rd. Jokerz was popular among crowds.

The location will now become a country bar, Rock Country, and will have live rock and country music.

Opening weekend for Rock Country will be Friday, Feb. 2nd and Saturday, Feb. 3rd.