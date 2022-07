MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after they say a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened near 17th and Hadley around 12:47 a.m. Officials said the man was presented at a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still looking into the circumstances that led to the shooting, and they are asking anyone with information to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip