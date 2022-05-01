One man killed in rollover crash on W Green Tree Road, near I-41

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said it was called to the scene of a fatal car crash Sunday morning.

According to the ME, the crash happened at 11500 W Green Tree Road, near I-41 at Good Hope around 6:40 a.m.

Following the crash, all lanes of I-41/US 45 southbound were closed at Good Hope Road. As of 8:30 a.m., that roadway is still closed.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved a rollover and ejection.

The age of the victim has not been released. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

MCMEO responding to the MVA fatality of an adult male at 11500 W Green Tree Rd. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) May 1, 2022

