One man killed in rollover crash on W Green Tree Road, near I-41

Posted at 8:37 AM, May 01, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said it was called to the scene of a fatal car crash Sunday morning.

According to the ME, the crash happened at 11500 W Green Tree Road, near I-41 at Good Hope around 6:40 a.m.

Following the crash, all lanes of I-41/US 45 southbound were closed at Good Hope Road. As of 8:30 a.m., that roadway is still closed.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved a rollover and ejection.

The age of the victim has not been released. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

