One man killed in crash on Milwaukee's N 55th Street

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said a man was killed early Thursday morning after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. 55th Street. Police said a 48-year-old man was driving northbound when he attempted to negotiate a turn.

The man lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree. Officials said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Milwaukee police said weather conditions and speed were likely contributing factors to the crash.

