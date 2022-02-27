Watch
Triple shooting leaves one dead, two injured in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Police
Posted at 7:02 AM, Feb 27, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said they are investigating after one man was killed and two were seriously injured overnight.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 600 block of W. Cleveland Avenue. Officials said a 29-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 30-year-old man and a 52-year-old man were also shot. Both were taken to the hospital where police say they are in critical condition.

Milwaukee police said they are now looking for unknown suspects. They did not release any details as to what led to the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Milwaukee police are 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

