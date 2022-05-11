One killed, two injured in Racine shooting

RACINE — The Racine Police Department said it is investigating after three people were shot around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, dispatchers received several calls for shots fired in the areas of Marquette St. and Albert St., MLKing Dr. and Kewaunee St, and the 1500 block of MLKing Dr.

When police responded, they found an unresponsive man near 1445 MLKing Drive. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Shortly after, two men showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. One had injuries to his abdomen and leg. He was flighted to Milwaukee and is in stable condition. The other man had injuries to his shoulder and back. He was treated and released.

Racine police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the department's investigations unit at 262-635-7756.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

