One killed, one injured in Racine shooting

RACINE — The Racine Police Department said a person is in custody following a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Washington Avenue around 2:40 a.m. for reports of shots fired. An officer in the area had heard people screaming and several cars leaving the area.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

The 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died. The woman's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Officials said a suspect has been taken into custody but did not share any details as to what may have led to the shooting.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 262-635-7756. You can also call the Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

