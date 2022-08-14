One killed, one injured in double shooting near Buffum and Clark

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday night.

The shooting happened near Buffum and Clark around 10:34 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man who had been shot.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the man was taken to a local hospital where police say he is in stable condition.

Investigators are still looking into what led to the shooting, and they are asking anyone with information to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

