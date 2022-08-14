Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One killed, one injured in double shooting near Buffum and Clark

A 43-year-old woman died on the scene, and a 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday night.
police-lights
Posted at 7:07 AM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 08:26:08-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday night.

The shooting happened near Buffum and Clark around 10:34 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man who had been shot.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the man was taken to a local hospital where police say he is in stable condition.

Investigators are still looking into what led to the shooting, and they are asking anyone with information to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards