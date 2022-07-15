MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said one person has died and one is in custody following a crash Friday morning.

The crash happened near Milwaukee Street and Wisconsin Avenue around 12:19 a.m. Officials said a 48-year-old woman was driving and a 40-year-old woman was in the passenger seat when their vehicle hit the railings at the Hop station on Milwaukee Street.

The 40-year-old woman died from her injuries at the scene, and the driver was taken into custody.

Milwaukee police said charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

