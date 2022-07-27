One killed in Kenosha hit and run, suspect charged with 6th OWI

KENOSHA — Kenosha police said a woman has died and a man has been charged following a hit-and-run on Saturday.

The crash happened around 11:21 a.m. near 120th and 38th.

Police said the incident resulted in two substantial injuries, one of which had to be transported via Flight for Life. That victim, 89-year-old Marilyn Kutzler, has since died.

40-year-old Steven Falls was the offender, officials said. He fled the scene following the crash and was later apprehended by police.

Kenosha police looked into Falls' background and discovered he had five previous OWI convictions, and intoxicants again played a factor in the crash that killed Kutzler.

Falls was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Hit and run involving death

homicide by negligent operation/vehicle

knowingly operating while revoked - causing death

Hit and run involving injury

OWI Cause injury 2+

Ignition Interlock Device Tampering/Failure to Install/Violate Court Order

