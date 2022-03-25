One killed, four injured in Sheboygan County crash

SHEBOYGAN CO. — One person has died and four are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 9:42 a.m. Dispatchers got a call about a car that had rolled over with a person trapped inside.

When deputies arrived, they found the rolled-over vehicle with a female trapped. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other vehicle involved in the crash had four people inside. One was taken by Flight for Life to Children's Wisconsin for a head injury. The other three passengers were take to local hospitals for what deputies are calling minor injuries.

State patrol has been notified and is investigating the crash along with the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

The ages and identities have the victims have not been released.

