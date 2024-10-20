One injured in overnight shooting, according to the City of Fond du Lac Police Department

According to the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, one person is injured after an overnight shooting.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:33 a.m. Sunday, October 20, in the parking lot of Hoppers Screen Printing + Embroidery and Fast Taco Restaurant on North Main St.

Police were initially dispatched to the area on a report of a fight, but were later notified that someone may have been shot.

Around 2:35 a.m. officers located a 24-year-old male in the parking lot with gunshot injuries to his shoulder.

Chief Aaron Goldstein stated, “Preliminary information and surveillance camera evidence suggest this shooting is an isolated and targeted incident and there is no threat to the community. To the suspect of this violent crime, our Detectives and Officers will not rest until you are found and in custody. FDLPD is committed to holding individuals who choose to put our community at risk responsible for their criminal actions here.”

The City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue transported the 24-year-old to a local hospital helipad to be flown out for treatment.

Police say the 24-year-old is in stable condition.

According to police, the shooter was in a vehicle that fled before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact Detective Vance Henning at (920) 322-3725 | vhenning@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740, callers can request to remain anonymous.

