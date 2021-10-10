One dead following triple shooting near W. Chambers Street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say one person is dead and two are injured following a triple-shooting Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:26 p.m. Saturday, three people were shot near W. Chambers Street and N. 36th Street.

They say the first victim shot during the incident, a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a fatal gunshot wound and succumbed to her injuries on scene.

The second victim is a 44-year-old Milwaukee man. He suffered non-fatal injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The third victim, a 23-year-old from Milwaukee, suffered multiple gunshot wounds sand was taken to a local hospital. The third victim is in critical condition but it expected to survive.

Police are searching for an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police through Crime Stoppers at (414) 224- TIPS or the P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

