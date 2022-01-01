One dead after crash in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — A 26-year-old Franksville man was killed after a serious vehicle crash at around 1:54 a.m. in the village of Somers.

A gold 2004 Chevy Impala was traveling southbound at high speeds when it crossed into the northbound lane and lost control, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle rolled and the driver’s side struck a utility pole.

The victim, who was the driver of the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt and was partly ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger, a 40-year-old man from Kenosha, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.

