OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — One person is dead after a fire ripped through the Hickoryview Commons Senior Apartments in Oconomowoc on July 2.

The Western Lakes Fire District responded to the complex just after 2:45 p.m. after a bystander noticed smoke coming out of a second-floor apartment window and called 911, according to a press release from the Western Lakes Fire District.

The deceased was found in the apartment where the fire began. Many others self-evacuated from the complex and one resident was pulled from the building as well. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the City of Oconomowoc Police Department and Western Lakes Fire District. At the time of writing, there aren’t any suspicions of foul play in the fire or the death.

