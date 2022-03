MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was killed in an apartment fire on the 2500 block of S. 44th Street around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Milwaukee Police are investigating after a 62-year-old Milwaukee man was discovered deceased in his apartment after the fire was extinguished. Another occupant of the apartment was able to escape without injuries.

No additional apartments or residents were affected as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

