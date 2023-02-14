One dead after double shooting near 19th and Burnham

MILWAUKEE — A person is dead after a double shooting near 19th and Burnham in Milwaukee on Monday.

Milwaukee police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of S. Congo Ave.

An unidentified male was shot and killed. A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. They continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

