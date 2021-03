One person is dead after a crash involving a Milwaukee County dump truck at 43rd and Good Hope, according to officials.

Milwaukee police said the man killed was the sole occupant of a smaller silver car. Police said the driver of the car "disregarded the red light" and collided with the dump truck.

The driver died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.

