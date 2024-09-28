One dead after crash involving a semi-truck, Greenfield police say

According to the Greenfield Police Department, one person is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck and a utility pole.

The crash happened around 12:38 p.m., Saturday, near 108th St. and Layton Ave.

A semi-truck struck a disabled vehicle and a utility pole. Police say the person in the vehicle died on scene.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 59-year-old man from Texas, was not injured. Police say the semi-truck driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

As a result of the accident, the West Layton Avenue detour route for the I-894 eastbound freeway closure has been temporarily changed.

Drivers utilizing the local detour route will need to use West Coldspring Road eastbound from South 108th Street and proceed south on South 92nd Street to West Layton Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and use I-41, I-43, and I-94 to get around the closures.

