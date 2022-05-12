'Olympics of beer': Lakefront Brewery wins best gluten-free beer in the world

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery took part in the Craft Beer Conference in Minneapolis this week and won gold for the best gluten-free beer.

According to the brewery, Lakefront's La Gosa Rita Margarita-Style Ale won gold in the gluten-free category, making it the best gluten-free beer in the world.

“The World Beer Cup is known as the Olympics of beer,” said Lakefront Brewery President, Russ Klisch. “To win gold means your beer is one of the best in the world.”

The Brewers Association developed the World Beer Cup Competition in 1996. It is the most prestigious beer competition in the world, Lakefront Brewery said in a press release.,

This year, the competition consisted of 10,500 beers from 2,500 breweries, all of which were judged by 226 people.

The La Gosa Rita Margarita-Style Ale has developed over a year ago as part of Lakefront's gluten-free heritage. The brewery said it has a bright lime tartness, a bit of agave and orange sweetness, and some sea salt. They called the beer, "light and refreshing."

