Olympic curlers from Wisconsin honored with bobbleheads from National Bobblehead Hall of Fame

MILWAUKEE — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled two new bobbleheads of Wisconsin's Olympic curlers!

Matt Hamilton and John Shuster both competed in men's curling at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Hamilton is from McFarland, Wisconsin, and Shuster is from Superior.

Shuster and Hamilton won gold during the 2018 Winter Games and returned this year with a fourth-place finish.

The new bobbleheads, unveiled Friday, show both the men in their Team USA uniforms.

According to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame, this is Hamilton's second bobblehead. The new one features his long hair and new tattoos. For Shuster though, this is a first.

Each medal comes with a removable gold medal. They are available for preorder now and are expected to ship in July.

You can order them on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum website.

