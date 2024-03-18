Olivia Rodrigo stops at Culver's in Franklin.

FRANKLIN, Wisc. — Three-time Grammy award-winner Olivia Rodrigo stopped at a Culver's in Franklin while she was in town for her sold-out concert at Fiserv Forum.

Culver's of Franklin posted a photo of the singer on social media on Sunday, March 17, featuring Rodrigo with five employees.

The photo was taken just a day after her concert at Fiserv Forum, which is just one stop in her GUTS world tour.

Nearly 18 thousand fans sang along with the 21-year-old pop sensation for nearly two hours.

Rodrigo will perform next in Chicago at the United Center on March 19.

