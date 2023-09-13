Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum in March

Rodrigo will bring her "GUTS" world tour to Fiserv Forum on Saturday, March 16th.
2021 American Music Awards - Show
Chris Pizzello/Invision
Olivia Rodrigo accepts the award for new artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
2021 American Music Awards - Show
Posted at 10:15 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 11:26:56-04

MILWAUKEE — Pop star Olivia Rodrigo will bring her "GUTS" world tour to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum next March.

Rodrigo, one of the world's biggest recording artists at the moment, will be appearing at Fiserv on Saturday, March 16th, 2024.

Much like a Taylor Swift concert, fans are being asked to pre-register for tickets. You can do that on Tickemaster's website.

Fans can register for access to tickets now until Sunday, September 17th at 9 p.m. CT. There's more ticket information from Ticketmaster posted here.

Artist Chappell Roan will open for Rodrigo at her Milwaukee date.

Just last year, Rodrigo performed at The Rave's Eagle's Ballroom, which has a capacity of about 3,500 people. Fiserv Forum has a capacity of about 18,000 for concerts.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device