Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum in March

MILWAUKEE — Pop star Olivia Rodrigo will bring her "GUTS" world tour to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum next March.

Rodrigo, one of the world's biggest recording artists at the moment, will be appearing at Fiserv on Saturday, March 16th, 2024.

Much like a Taylor Swift concert, fans are being asked to pre-register for tickets. You can do that on Tickemaster's website.

Fans can register for access to tickets now until Sunday, September 17th at 9 p.m. CT. There's more ticket information from Ticketmaster posted here.

Artist Chappell Roan will open for Rodrigo at her Milwaukee date.

Just last year, Rodrigo performed at The Rave's Eagle's Ballroom, which has a capacity of about 3,500 people. Fiserv Forum has a capacity of about 18,000 for concerts.

