MILWAUKEE — Teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Milwaukee's Eagles Ballroom at The Rave.

Rodrigo, currently one of the hottest acts in all of music, will bring her 2022 SOUR Tour to the Eagles Ballroom on April 19, 2022 with special guest Gracie Abrams.

"The tour announcement caps off Rodrigo’s banner year, which, most recently saw her earn her seven nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards including “Record Of The Year,” “Album Of The Year,” “Song Of The Year,” “Best New Artist,” “Best Pop Solo Performance,” “Best Pop Vocal Album,” and “Best Music Video,” making her the second-youngest artist in Grammy history to score nods in each of the Big Four categories in the same year," an announcement posted to TheRave.com reads.

Tickets for this show will be sold using Tickemtaster "Verified Fan Ticketing," which attempts to keep bots out of the ticket-buying process.

"While Verified Fan does not guarantee that every fan will get a ticket, it does make the ticket buying experience fairer by ensuring only other fans are competing for tickets. A simple registration is all it takes to get verified and have the opportunity to be invited to buy tickets," Ticketmaster explains.

Registration for the Verified Fan sale is available HERE until December 8 at 1:59 a.m.

