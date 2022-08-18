Watch Now
Olive Garden is coming to Sheboygan, expected to open winter 2023-24

Road construction and infrastructure work on the property is expected to begin in late October.
Posted at 3:34 PM, Aug 18, 2022
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The popular Italian restaurant chain Olive Garden is expected to open in Sheboygan in winter 2023-24.

According to our partners at Sheboygan Sun, the Town of Sheboygan Board gave final approval for the restaurant at the northeast corner of WIS 42 and I-43 at its meeting on Tuesday.

Olive Garden was granted a conditional use permit by the Town of Sheboygan Plan Commission on Aug. 2.

“It’s very exciting for the Town of Sheboygan. It’s something Sheboygan County has been asking for for a long time. I can’t wait for it to be built,” said Town Board Chairperson Daniel Hein.

The restaurant will be located between the Hardee's restaurant at 4409 WIS 42 and the I-43 on-ramp. The parking lot will accommodate 128 vehicles.

Road construction and infrastructure work on the property is expected to begin in late October. According to Sheboygan Sun, construction on the building will begin in spring 2023 and the restaurant will open in winter 2023-24.

