Old World Wisconsin's new brewhouse to open in June

WAUKESHA — Old World Wisconsin is turning from a beloved history attraction to an unforgettable destination.

According to our partners at On Milwaukee, a $5.5 million brewhouse is expected to open in June of 2022.

The brewing experience is part of the two-phase new arrivals campaign, including several new features centered around a new guest entrance complex and will welcome 50,000 annual visitors.

Our partners at OnMilwaukee say that when both phases are complete, there will also be an outdoor beer garden, a hop garden, brewing demonstrations, workshops, tasting, collaborations with Wisconsin Brewers, and more in the Brewhouse.

Rob Novak has been hired to coordinate the program and is seeking volunteers and paid employees for the Brew House and other historical programs.

To learn more and apply, click here.

