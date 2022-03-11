Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Old World Wisconsin's new brewhouse to open in June

outside view of the new brew house
Wisconsin Historical Society
outside view of the new brew house
outside view of the new brew house
Posted at 11:53 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 12:53:43-05

WAUKESHA — Old World Wisconsin is turning from a beloved history attraction to an unforgettable destination.

According to our partners at On Milwaukee, a $5.5 million brewhouse is expected to open in June of 2022.

The brewing experience is part of the two-phase new arrivals campaign, including several new features centered around a new guest entrance complex and will welcome 50,000 annual visitors.

Our partners at OnMilwaukee say that when both phases are complete, there will also be an outdoor beer garden, a hop garden, brewing demonstrations, workshops, tasting, collaborations with Wisconsin Brewers, and more in the Brewhouse.

Rob Novak has been hired to coordinate the program and is seeking volunteers and paid employees for the Brew House and other historical programs.

To learn more and apply, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku