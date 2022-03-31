Old Falls Village to host first annual Revolutionary War days

MENOMONEE FALLS — Old Falls Village in Menomonee Falls is hosting its first-ever Revolutionary War event.

The event, happening May 21-22 at the Old Falls Village Historical Park, will feature reenactors who will portray the men, women, and children who fought and lived during the late 1770s.

Visitors will be able to experience the sights and sounds of this time in American history. According to a press release from Old Falls Village, there will be people dressed as continentals, recoats, loyalists, and militia.

They will conduct battle demonstrations twice a day, on both days, and hear the muskets and cannon sounds during those demonstrations. The event will also feature an authentic open fire 18th-century camp, civilian camps, craft demonstrations, period merchant shops, and skits throughout the day.

Old Falls Village said there will be a beer garden that Saturday from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. There will be music, food, and drinks each day as well.

Admission to the event will be $7 for adults, $3 for children under 12, and free for kids under the age of 5. All proceeds will go to the Menomonee Falls Historical Society.

