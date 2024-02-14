Oklahoma radio station upsets the Bey-hive by refusing to play new songs

In Today's Talker — A country music radio station in Oklahoma has upset the Bey-hive.

The station is refusing to play Beyonce's new songs.

Fans called into KYKC to request Beyonce's new song "Texas Hold 'Em" but were denied. One listener went viral after sharing an email the station had sent her.

Staff wrote "we do not play Beyonce on KYKC because we are a country music station."

But, eventually the station gave in. It played Beyonce's song for the first time on Tuesday.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip