Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oklahoma radio station upsets the Bey-hive by refusing to play new songs

An Oklahoma country music radio station has upset Beyonce fans by refusing to play her new music. Fans called in to request her new song "Texas Hold 'Em."
Posted at 6:32 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 07:32:15-05

In Today's Talker — A country music radio station in Oklahoma has upset the Bey-hive.

The station is refusing to play Beyonce's new songs.

Fans called into KYKC to request Beyonce's new song "Texas Hold 'Em" but were denied. One listener went viral after sharing an email the station had sent her.

Staff wrote "we do not play Beyonce on KYKC because we are a country music station."

But, eventually the station gave in. It played Beyonce's song for the first time on Tuesday.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Black History Month