Oil spill: 400 gallons discharged into Menomonee, Milwaukee rivers, Milwaukee Riverkeeper says

MILWAUKEE — A used oil transfer error discharged 400 gallons of oil to the Menomonee River last Friday, according to Milwaukee Riverkeeper.

Milwaukee Riverkeeper says the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirmed Komatsu has taken responsibility for the incident.

Milwaukee Riverkeeper said on Thursday they received several reports of an oil sheen on both the Menomonee and Milwaukee Rivers. Officials say the discharge of oil went into the Menomonee River from a stormwater outfall near American Family Field.

"They've placed a boom on site to contain oil, and continue to clean up the contaminated stormwater outfall," Milwaukee Riverkeeper said in a statement on Thursday.

Officials say the oil sheen has been observed along both rivers, both downstream and upstream of the Menomonee River confluence, due to the lake seiche and wind pushing some product upstream.

According to officials, Komatsu will be conducting spot cleanups of product from the rivers.

If you see product deposit, contact Milwaukee Riverkeeper at 414-287-0207 so the information is forwarded to the proper authorities.

Milwaukee Riverkeeper is a environmental protection organization located at 600 E. Greenfield Ave.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip