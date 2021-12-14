Officials warn of increased coyote sightings in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Coyotes and other wildlife don’t just live in wooden forests and rural areas. In fact, a number of them call cities their home as well! On Monday, the Wauwatosa police posted on their Facebook page , warning about high numbers of coyote sightings in the area.

While coyotes rarely pose any harm to humans, they’re known for being predators to small animals and can even hurt or kill family pets.

“Coyotes are naturally secretive creatures; however they are opportunistic hunters,” said the Wauwatosa Police Department in their Facebook post on Monday. “Their presence can be unnerving or frightening but generally, they are more afraid of you than you are of them.”

The Wauwatosa Police Department stated they will not be removing any coyote out of annoyance as they are a part of the ecosystem around us.

However, if a coyote is spotted and is acting odd or aggressive, witnesses are encouraged to call Wauwatosa’s non-emergency number 414-471-8430. From there, an officer will be sent to assess the situation and take any necessary actions.

The Wauwatosa Police Department also offered the following tips to keep any unwanted neighborhood coyotes from wandering around your home:

Make sure the lids on your garbage bins are closed

Do not leave food out for wildlife as it may attract the prey of coyotes or the coyotes themselves.

Never intentionally feed coyotes

Keep your bird feeder areas clean as fallen seeds may attract the small animals coyotes prey on

Feed your pets indoors

Don’t let the coyotes intimidate you. They are rarely dangerous to people. Yell, make a lot of noise, throw a ball, shoe, or sticks to scare them. Spraying them with a garden hose or using ultrasonic dog repellents may also help.

For more information, visit the City of Wauwatosa’s Coyote Nuisance Management and Response Plan police.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip