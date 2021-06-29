Watch
Officials: Thief steals equipment from Milwaukee firefighters as they respond to house fire

TMJ4 News
Milwaukee Fire truck
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jun 29, 2021
MILWAUKEE — A thief stole equipment from a Milwaukee fire truck while firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday, a fire official confirmed.

A MFD Deputy Chief tells TMJ4 News that crews responded to a fire at West Becher and South 5th streets on Milwaukee's south side.

As firefighters searched for victims possibly stranded in the house, they spotted a person running off with firefighting equipment.

MFD is doing an inventory check to determine the items stolen.

Milwaukee police are now searching for suspects. No victims were found in the house, according to MFD.

