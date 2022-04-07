Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Officials: Middleton doctor died in a fall during a hike

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 7:55 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 08:55:01-04

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Authorities say the missing Middleton surgeon found dead in northern Wisconsin over the weekend fell from an embankment while hiking alone.

The body of Dr. Kelsey Musgrove was found Sunday partially buried in a steep clay bank on the edge of a river at Potato River Falls in Iron County.

Officials say it appears Musgrove ventured off the hiking path and an embankment collapsed beneath her.

Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a statement that an autopsy shows the 30-year-old doctor died of traumatic injuries she suffered in her fall down the bank.

Musgrove’s last contact with people was on March 26. She was reported missing March 30.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

american family field

Join us for the Fight for Air Climb this Saturday