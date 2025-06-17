Officials in Washington State debunk video claiming arrest of murder suspect Travis Decker

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Chelan County, Washington Sheriff's Office on Tuesday debunked a TikTok video that claimed murder suspect Travis Decker had been taken into custody after a long standoff.

"To be clear, Mr. Decker is not in custody and CCSO had no part in making the video," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Decker is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping after his daughters — ages 9, 8, and 5 — were found dead earlier this month following a search.

The girls' mother reported them missing when they were not returned home from a planned visit with Decker, according to the Wenatchee Police Department.

As a Pewaukee native, Decker has ties to the Waukesha County area.

The sheriff's office also released updated photos showing how Travis Decker could have potentially altered his appearance.

The new Wanted poster shows Decker with and without facial hair, with and without a hat, and with short and long hair.

The search for Decker continues on the ground and in the air over the back country and remote areas of Chelan County, and investigators continue to process evidence gathered at the scene.

The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker's arrest.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who comes into contact with Decker should call 911 immediately and should not attempt to approach him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error