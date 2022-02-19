Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Officials: 40 vehicles involved in winter weather crash in Marathon County, several injured

items.[0].image.alt
Submitted / April Sue Havlovick<br/>
wausau crash
Posted at 8:37 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 21:39:32-05

WAUSAU, Wisc. — Several people were injured in an estimated 40 vehicle crash during Friday's severe winter weather in Marathon County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. along US 51 near Wausau.

The injured were transported to local hospitals. Wisconsin State Patrol says the extend of their injuries are unknown at this time.

As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, crews were still in the process of clearing vehicles from the roadway.

The incidents remain under investigation by state, county, and local authorities.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing