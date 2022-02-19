Officials: 40 vehicles involved in winter weather crash in Marathon County, several injured

WAUSAU, Wisc. — Several people were injured in an estimated 40 vehicle crash during Friday's severe winter weather in Marathon County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. along US 51 near Wausau.

SNOW SQUALL: This is the scene on the north side of Wausau at Highway 51 northbound and Highway K. The Wisconsin State Patrol says several people were injured in numerous multi-vehicle crashes during severe winter driving conditions this evening.



The injured were transported to local hospitals. Wisconsin State Patrol says the extend of their injuries are unknown at this time.

As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, crews were still in the process of clearing vehicles from the roadway.

The incidents remain under investigation by state, county, and local authorities.

