Official topping-off ceremony for the new Deer District hotel: The Trade

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks and city leaders held an official topping-off ceremony at the site of The Trade on Wednesday - the team's new hotel in the Deer District, which is expected to open in early 2023.

The Autograph collection hotel by Marriott will have 207 rooms adjacent to Fiserv Forum, just west of Juneau Avenue between Vel R. Phillips Avenue and North Fifth Street.

The building will contain 9,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor 'gathering space,' a rooftop restaurant and lounge, a restaurant and a two-story VIP suite.

The developers, North Central Group, said during the ceremony on Wednesday that The Trade will tell the story of Milwaukee's history.

"They will see physically in the building how the city of Milwaukee was built, but they will also experience that warm perception, that soft touch of Midwestern hospitality," said chief development officer Andy Inman, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

"The Deer District has really become a central gathering point, basically the living room of this city. That’s a great thing," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Bucks president Peter Feigin called it the next thing in helping the city be a destination. "Whether we are inviting visiting NBA teams, MLB teams, visiting tourists or business travelers, this is what we need to continue to do in the city of Milwaukee - really create a destination," he said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip