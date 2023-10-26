Officer shoots, kills man with sledgehammer who battered two women in Chicago suburb

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — A Lake County police officer shot a man armed with a sledgehammer who battered two women on Wednesday.

According to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, Round Lake Beach police officers were dispatched to a domestic battery with a weapon at a home on Redwood Drive around 3:15 p.m. The 911 caller said a man was armed with a sledgehammer, battering her and another victim.

Officers arrived and removed two victims who were in the garage of the home. The victims, adult women, had injuries consistent with being hit in the face and head with a blunt-force object.

Officials say as officers approached the front door of the home, an adult male was located inside the doorway armed with a sledgehammer.

The man refused to drop the sledgehammer and lunged toward officers.

One officer deployed a taser, which was ineffective. The officers moved to create distance, but the man lunged toward officers again with the sledgehammer. One officer had a shield he used to push the man back.

As officers moved back again, the man continued to move toward officers. Officials shared, "The offender then gripped the sledgehammer with two hands and raised it, moving toward an officer in close proximity. At least one of the officers shot the man."

The man later died from his injuries at a hospital.

The two female victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Three officers were also transported for evaluation.

