Officer shoots at suspect's car during high-risk traffic stop in Eagle, suspect arrested

EAGLE, Wisc. — An Eagle Police Department officer shot at a suspect's car during a high-risk traffic stop in Eagle Wednesday night.

According to the Eagle Police Department, the incident began around 3:13 p.m. when officials responded to the area of State Highways 67 and 59 for a report of a reckless vehicle.

An officer located a vehicle matching the description and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect immediately fled at a high rate of speed and the officer lost a visual of the vehicle, police say.

The officer ultimately relocated the suspect vehicle and a high-risk traffic stop was initiated, along with deputies of the Waukesha County Sheriff Department (WSD).

TMJ4 County Road LO and Shearer

Police say the suspect failed to comply with officer's commands and fled the scene again at a high rate of speed towards an Eagle police officer. The Eagle Police Department officer then discharged his firearm at the suspect and vehicle.

Police say the suspect was not injured and was again located and taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect is a 38-year-old Eagle man. Police say he has an "extensive" arrest record.

TMJ4 Estates Dr. and Betts Rd.

According to police, the officer, a 38-year-old man with five years of service, was placed on administrative duty, as is procedure.

There is no active threat to the public. No one else was injured.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information is made available.

