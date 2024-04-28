Officer involved shooting Sunday morning, Beloit

Sunday morning Beloit Police advised people to avoid the area near Ashland Ave and Chapman Ave due to a police-involved shooting.

The suspect was transported to the hospital.

There were no officers injured in the shooting.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is lead on the investigation.

