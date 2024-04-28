Watch Now
Officer involved shooting Sunday morning, Beloit

People were asked to avoid the area of Chapman Ave and Ashland Ave.
Posted at 3:25 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 16:25:14-04

Sunday morning Beloit Police advised people to avoid the area near Ashland Ave and Chapman Ave due to a police-involved shooting.

The suspect was transported to the hospital.

There were no officers injured in the shooting.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is lead on the investigation.

