Officer involved crash in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A Pewaukee police officer was involved in a vehicle crash Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. near Bluemound Road and Redford Boulevard, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy was responding to a 3-car-accident on Redford Boulevard when the crash happened. Officials tell us the officer was not injured.

The sole occupant of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation of the crash.

