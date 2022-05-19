Office of Violence Prevention invites public to meeting to find solutions to Milwaukee's crime

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) is hosting a Community Call to Action meeting on Tuesday to address the city's spike in violence.

Anyone is invited to the meeting to help find a solution to what OVP calls an "epidemic of violence."

"Violence in Milwaukee leaves an indelible mark on individuals, families, and communities," OVP said in a news release Thursday. "The city is in a critical time as a continued, astronomical rise in homicides, non-fatal shootings, reckless driving, suicides, and overdoses is exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time of crisis, intentional coordination is imperative to build capacity around addressing these concerns."

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m.. at Zilber School of Public Health, 1240 N. 10th Street, in Triplex Room 119.

According to OVP, the meeting will focus on "galvanizing partnering organizations with the intent of creating an ecosystem of resources and services that support prevention, intervention, and healing efforts."

The meeting is in partnership with 414 Life, Milwaukee County Department of Health & Human Services, and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip