Off-duty security guard injured after accidentally discharging weapon at high school football game

MILWAUKEE — A football game at Wisconsin Lutheran High School in Milwaukee was cut short after shots were fired on Friday.

Those shots were fired by an off-duty security guard who accidentally discharged his weapon at the football game, according to the principal at Wisconsin Lutheran in Milwaukee.

TMJ4 News

The incident caused an "understandable panic.”

Watch: Shots fired at a football game at Wisconsin Lutheran High School

Shots fired at a football game at Wisconsin Lutheran High School

According to a press release sent to TMJ4 by the school president, the security guard, who is unaffiliated with Wisconsin Lutheran High School, was injured and received medical attention; however, no other injuries were reported.

TMJ4 News

"We pride ourselves on maintaining a safe environment for our students and all who are involved with our football program," said Rev. Dr. Kenneth Fisher, President of Wisconsin Lutheran High School in a press release Friday. "Following this incident, we will be reviewing safety protocols."

The game ended early, and everyone was sent home.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error