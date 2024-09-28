Off-duty security guard injured after accidentally discharging weapon at high school football game

MILWAUKEE — A football game at Wisconsin Lutheran High School in Milwaukee was cut short after shots were fired on Friday.
Those shots were fired by an off-duty security guard who accidentally discharged his weapon at the football game, according to the principal at Wisconsin Lutheran in Milwaukee.
The incident caused an "understandable panic.”
According to a press release sent to TMJ4 by the school president, the security guard, who is unaffiliated with Wisconsin Lutheran High School, was injured and received medical attention; however, no other injuries were reported.
"We pride ourselves on maintaining a safe environment for our students and all who are involved with our football program," said Rev. Dr. Kenneth Fisher, President of Wisconsin Lutheran High School in a press release Friday. "Following this incident, we will be reviewing safety protocols."
The game ended early, and everyone was sent home.
