Oconto County squad car washed away after road collapses

Oconto County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:45 PM, May 13, 2022
OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A sheriff's deputy and a dog made it out safely after their squad car got stuck in a road collapse and was washed away by flood waters.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff, the deputy was traveling west on Highway A east of Buseman Road in the town of Maple Valley on Thursday night.

The county was experiencing heavy rains and the floodwaters had undermined a four-foot section of culvert pipe. As the squad vehicle drove over the culvert area, the pavement gave way, causing the squad to crash into the water.

The sheriff said airbags deployed and the deputy was able to quickly get out of his squad to safety with his canine in tow. No one was hurt.

Oconto County is recovering from flooding following Thursday night's storm. Multiple roads were flooded and some schools closed on Friday.

