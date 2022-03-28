Oconomowoc teen driving for Pabst Racing hopes to make it to Indy Car

Wisconsin Indy Car drivers are few and far between as of late.

Danica Patrick was born here and she's now retired. Now, there is an Oconomowoc teenager with a name you might want to remember.

"My name is pronounced Yuven Sundaramoorthy," Sundaramoorthy says.

Sundaramoorthy is a 19-year-old Wisconsin product.

"I was born in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, just down the road (from) Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital," Sundaramoorthy says. "Funny enough, a lot of the guys on this team (were) born in the exact same hospital."

He moved to China when he was 3 years old, saw a Formula One race, and he was hooked. Now he wants to get to Indy Car.

"Obviously I do have time, but no one wants to wait," Sundaramoorthy says. "So, the goal is obviously to do it as fast as I can, but (I) kind of got to wait it out and learn as you go."

Currently driving for Pabst Racing in the Indy Pro 2000 series, Sundaramoorthy is growing as witnessed by an incredible pass at Road America, which is his home state track that he loves.

"Just walking around and seeing people and they're like oh, you go to UW-Madison right? I go to UW-Madison or my son or daughter goes to UW-Madison," Sundaramoorthy says. "And it's really nice to see a lot of the guys supporting me just from the state."

And while not born in India, he is of Indian decent and can blaze that path.

"Hopefully once I get to Indy Car one day, I can be one of the first or the first Indy Car race winner from Indian heritage," Sundaramoorthy says.

Sundaramoorthy says he's never been on the podium at Road America. He hopes to do that or even win there this June.

