Oconomowoc secures $2.3 million federal grant for Lake County Trail pedestrian underpass

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — Waukesha County has secured a $2.281 million federal grant for the completion of the Lake County Trail Underpass at State Highway 67.

The funds are from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) program, a reimbursement program administered by Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

According to the Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use, a concrete tunnel was installed at the intersection of STH 6 and Oconomowoc Parkway during the state's widening of STH 67. The project was stalled when bids for the trail connections leading to the tunnel were higher than grant funding allocated at the time, officials said in a statement.

"The grant funds are a major step forward in allowing us to address the pedestrian crossing and safety concerns raised by my constituents," said County Board Supervisor Tyler Foti. "After many years of the county trying to secure grant funding, I am grateful we finally have a path forward to complete this project."

The county will work with WisDOT for a project timeline. For more information on the county's recreational trails, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip