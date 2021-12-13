Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Occupants escape after car crashes, catches fire on interstate in Racine Co.

items.[0].image.alt
Racine County Sheriff's Office
A photo of the crash
21-67275.jpg
Posted at 8:02 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 09:02:04-05

TOWN OF RAYMOND, Wis. — The occupants of a vehicle are lucky to be alive after their car burst into flames on the interstate in Racine County Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office said first responders were called just after 2 a.m. for a report of a crash on northbound I-41 at CTH G in the Town of Raymond.

Deputies found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames but luckily the occupants were safely outside the car.

The 30-year-old driver, from Milwaukee, told deputies he had swerved to avoid being hit by another vehicle and crashed into a wall. The vehicle then lost control and crossed all four lanes of the interstate and struck the median wall.

That's where the car came to a rest and then caught fire, the sheriff's office said.

The driver and his 37-year-old passenger from Sun Prairie, Wis. both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were brought to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The crash partially shut down three lanes for about an hour and a half.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale