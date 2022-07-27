NEW BERLIN — After a portion of the roof caved in during severe weather, the OAW Indoor Sports Complex is expected to begin reopening this fall.

According to a post on Facebook, the lights are back on in the facility, which OAW plans to reopen in phases.

The first phase will include the reopening of the turf/first-floor area. OAW said it plans to open that this fall, with a second-floor reconstruction wrapping up by the end of the year.

No one was injured when the roof collapsed, and the cause has not been determined. However, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Milwaukee and Waukesha counties ahead of severe thunderstorms that night. New Berlin is located along the Milwaukee and Waukesha County border.

