Oak Creek's fight against food insecurity: Community pantry offers vital support.

OAK CREEK, Wisc. — After spending much of his life in Brookfield, Keith Schulenburg remarried and planted roots in South Milwaukee.

Not long after, his wife brought him to church services at the Salvation Army of Oak Creek.

“Ever since then, we've been very active here and involved because this is a community I wanted to be part of,” said Schulenburg.

One way he gets involved is through the community food pantry.

The 2020 U.S. Census shows nearly 5 percent of Oak Creek residents live in poverty.

After the pandemic, Social Ministries Coordinator Jessica Dhuse says she saw the problems of food insecurity and homelessness only continue to grow.

“Sometimes it looks like people living paycheck to paycheck. A lot of our families just need a little extra help getting by through the rest of the month,” said Dhuse.

With help from the Hunger Task Force, Dhuse says they serve about 200 people a month, or nearly 90 households, all the fresh fruit, vegetables, and pantry staples they need for free.

“We are our a full choice food pantry. This puts the power back into our guest's hands to be able to come in and choose the items for themselves because they know what their family would like best,” said Dhuse.

One of the things that makes the Salvation Army of Oak Creek’s food pantry special is the inclusion of a toiletry section.

It includes things often taken for granted, like feminine hygiene products and something that is essential for many families: infant formula.

“A lot of people are concerned. What am I going to do for my next meal? Where am I going to find a place to stay? Are there any other things in their family that they need help with? We're here to help in any way we can,” said Schulenburg.

Along with Oak Creek, the team works with people who live in Milwaukee’s south suburbs of Greendale, Greenfield, Franklin, and Hales Corners.

While those communities are their focus, Dhuse tells me the compassion they give goes far beyond city lines.

“Everyone needs help at some point, that's what we're here for. You might not need it for an indefinite amount of time, but if you're in an emergency and you're in need, this is what we’re here for,” said Dhuse.

