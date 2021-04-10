Oak Creek police identify person of interest in robbery, burglary

OAK CREEK, Wis. — The Oak Creek Police Department has identified a person of interest involved in a crime spree in the area.

Police responded to a robbery on the 8100 block of S 20th St around 4:02 p.m Friday, April 9. While investigating the robbery, a burglary took place at a nearby residence.

The suspect fled the area in a stolen vehicle before officers arrived, police say.

The Oak Creek Police Department believes these are isolated incidents and have identified a person of interest.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Creek police at 414-762-8200.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip